NFL week 5 picks and predictions

Welcome to Week 5 in the NFL! It always seems like the season moves so fast. The Tennessee Titans have their bye week next week. How is it already time for bye weeks to start?

The game I am the most excited about this week besides the Titans is the Philadelphia Eagles at the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, we don’t get that game in Nashville because he Dallas Cowboys play late and networks think the whole country wants to watch the Cowboys. Spoiler alert: We don’t!

It would be nice if the Houston Texans would go ahead and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars today. I don’t see that happening.

Here are my moneyline winners for today. (You can make your moneyline picks at DraftKings sportsbook.)

Packers

Buccaneers

Titans

Seahawks

Vikings

Patriots

Jaguars

Dolphins

Bills

Chargers

49ers

Rams

Eagles

Bengals

In the comments below tell me where you think I am wrong and which games you are the most excited about today.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.