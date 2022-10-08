Titans place Treylon Burks on IR; Call up Dez Fitzpatrick

The Tennessee Titans placed rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks on injured reserve today with his toe injury. That means he has to miss at least the next four games. It seems pretty likely that he will be ready to come back when first eligible - especially because the Titans' bye week is in there so it is five weeks before he can be activated.

The corresponding 53-man roster move was for the Titans to activate ILB Monty Rice from the reserve/PUP list. He takes Burks’s spot on the 53. Dez Fitzpatrick was announced as one of the team’s two gameday call-ups. The other is LB Joe Schobert.

Fitzpatrick’s elevation is notable because he was chosen over Josh Gordon. Now it is important to keep in mind that the Titans would have to add Gordon to the 53-man roster after his third elevation - which this would have been. It’s easy to say that’s why they didn’t do it, but if they really liked Gordon they would go ahead and add him to the roster.

As for this week, the Titans will go with Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the outside and Kyle Philips in the slot. They will also have the best blocking wide receiver in the world* in Cody Hollister and Fitzpatrick. Bobby Trees needs to have a huge game against the Washington Commanders. The Titans opened as 2.5 point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook but that number is down to 1 as of Saturday night.

*Not actually true

