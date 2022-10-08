How to watch Titans vs. Commanders in Week 5

The line has moved from Tennessee Titans -2.5 to -1. I guess that means a lot of money is coming in on the Washington Commanders. It makes sense when you think about it. The Titans got a huge win against the Indianapolis Colts last week on the road. They are due to lay an egg. It’s what they do.

Hopefully, whatever their issue has been with letdown games in the past has been fixed. They really can’t afford to give away any games they should win this season because I’m not sure they have the “shock the world” quality that they have had the last few years.

The last time the Titans saw Carson Wentz he gave them a gift with his terrible throw from his own end zone in Indy. I wouldn’t be mad at him for doing something similar here.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: October 9, 2022

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: FedEx Field, North Englewood, MD

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after game)

Titans record: (2-2)

Commanders record: (1-3)

Odds: Titans -1, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Hogs Haven

Twitter: @TitansMCM

Facebook: Please Like us!