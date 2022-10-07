Titans-Commanders Final Injury Report: Amani Hooker, Treylon Burks & Bud Dupree Ruled OUT

The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders released their final injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday’s showdown. The Titans ruled out linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker, wide receiver Treylon Burks, EDGE defenders Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi, and inside linebacker Joe Jones. Tennessee’s injury issues continue to be a problem.

Hooker will miss his second consecutive contest with an ongoing concussion designation. Hooker initially returned to practice on Wednesday, but was absent from both practices on Thursday and Friday. Hooker likely either suffered a setback or ongoing symptoms. Andrew Adams, who played 45 defensive snaps (68%) in place of Hooker last week, will receive another start. Joshua Kalu (who played 32 snaps last week) and Lonnie Johnson Jr. represent alternative options.

Burks was expected to miss this week with turf toe. His absence is no surprise. Robert Woods and Nick Westbook-Ikhine are expected to start on the boundary with Kyle Philips in the slot. Philips should be getting healthier and prepared to return to a heavier workload at receiver. Cody Hollister will play on the boundary on occasion. We’d expect Josh Gordon or Dez Fitzpatrick to receive a standard gameday elevation call-up to Tennessee’s roster for Sunday.

Cunningham will once again be replaced by the tandem of Dylan Cole and the newly signed Joe Schobert. Cole played 38 total defensive snaps in last Sunday’s victory, which represented 58% of Tennessee’s defensive plays. Cole led the Titans with eight total tackles. Schobert played 24 defensive snaps (36%) and forced a crucial fumble by stripping Jonathan Taylor on a pivotal third-and-2. Monty Rice has an opportunity to return from PUP.

Dupree and Adeniyi will be absent once again. Rashad Weaver and Denico Autry will earn the majority of pass-rushing snaps on the EDGE. Mario Edwards and newly promoted undrafted rookie free agent Sam Okuayinonu will also receive opportunities to make their mark.

In good news, slot cornerback Ugo Amadi is expected to return to the lineup. Amadi should earn the start in the slot with Roger McCreary and Kristian Fulton on the outside. Amadi’s return should limit Terrance Mitchell and Caleb Farley (who is listed as questionable) to reserve bench roles.

The Commanders are fairly banged up themselves. Head coach Ron Rivera ruled out safety Percy Butler, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, linebacker Milo Eifner and right tackle Sam Cosmi. Linebacker David Mayo and tight end Logan Thomas are listed as questionable.

Washington’s offensive line is currently without three starters (center Chase Roullier and right guard Trai Turner, in addition to Cosmi). Starting quarterback Carson Wentz is among the most sacked quarterbacks in the league. The likes of Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Weaver should manage to apply constant pressure on Wentz.

Rookie receiver Dotson is a big loss offensively. Dotson has found the end zone with regularity as a first-year player. Washington’s offense should receive a boost from the NFL debut of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. Robinson is one to watch.