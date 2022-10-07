What are the odds? Titans at Commanders

From 0-2 to 2-2 — the Tennessee Titans have officially bounced back. It’s yet to be pretty, but Mike Vrabel’s team has taken care of business over the last two weeks, picking up wins over the Raiders and the Colts.

They can get to 3-2 this Sunday if they can pick up a road win against the Washington Commanders. Washington beat Jacksonville to start the season, but they’ve done nothing since. Three straight losses (Detroit, Philadelphia, Dallas) have the Commanders feeling some early pressure with the rest of their division sitting at 3-1 or better.

Meanwhile, the Titans are suddenly tied atop the AFC South. The Jaguars fell to 2-2 last week and face the Texans this week, putting obvious importance on notching this one in the win column.

The Titans are 1.5 point favorites as of Thursday night, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total has been set at 43.

Of course, as they have all year, the Titans are dealing with some key injuries. Rookie receiver Treylon Burks is the latest, suffering a turf toe diagnosis last Sunday in Indy. It’s tough to see him going against Washington.

Edge Ola Odeniyi, LB Zach Cunningham, Edge Bud Dupree, G Nate Davis and S Amani Hooker also did not practice on Thursday.

The Commanders were without WRs Curtis Samuel (illness) and Jahon Dotson (hamstring) on Thursday.

While Washington has some weapons, namely Terry McLaurin, Carson Wentz and the offensive line are a work in progress. Wentz has been sacked more than any other quarterback in the league so far, which probably explains his five interceptions to this point. There’s a key for Sunday for the Titans — get after Wentz and make him turn the ball over.

Offensively for Tennessee, the Titans are going to lean more on Robert Woods and Derrick Henry with Burks out. Henry has shown us some flashes in the last two weeks, but really hasn’t put that full game together just yet. Washington’s middle-of-the-road run defense is another chance to get it rolling.

The Titans and Commanders are set for a noon central kickoff, with CBS carrying the game.