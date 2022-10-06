Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football picks and predictions

Tonight we cheer for the Denver Broncos to put some more space between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos aren’t off to the start that they hoped for after acquiring Russell Wilson this offseason. A win tonight would move them to 3-2 and put them in a decent position in the division.

The Colts somewhat saved their season with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago but are back in a hole now after the Tennessee Titans beat them last week. A loss here would drop them to 1-3-1 with a pretty big hill to climb. They will be without Jonathan Taylor in this one - who has an ankle injury.

I like the Broncos as a home 3.5 point favorite. The under also looks pretty appealing here as well.

Use this thread to discuss the game.

