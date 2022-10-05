Titans provide injury updates on S Amani Hooker and LB Monty Rice

The Tennessee Titans have officially begun preparations for Sunday’s showdown against the Washington Commanders. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke with the media on Wednesday and provided two updates regarding the health of safety Amani Hooker and linebacker Monty Rice. It appears to be positive news on both fronts.

Vrabel confirmed that Hooker remains in the concussion protocol, but will practice on Wednesday.

It indicates Hooker is nearing a return. Hooker missed Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts . Replacement safety Andrew Adams started in Hooker’s place by playing 45 defensive snaps (68%). Versatile defensive back Joshua Kalu also played 32 snaps (48%) as the Titans took a by-committee approach to filling Hooker’s shoes. Adams and Kalu did an excellent job holding the fort down, but Tennessee’s defense is so much more dynamic with Hooker on the field.

In other positive injury news, sophomore linebacker Monty Rice has been designated to return to practice from Reserve/PUP.

The move triggers Rice’s 21-day practice window to be activated. We figured Rice was nearing a return to play when he traveled with the team to Indianapolis last week. The Titans could use reinforcements at linebacker. Zach Cunningham has missed time with injury, and rookie linebacker Chance Campbell remains on IR. The Titans received high-level contributions from Dylan Cole and Joe Schobert in Indianapolis, but both players are part-time solutions, while Rice may be a future starter. Rice was a third-round draft selection in the 2021 NFL Draft from Georgia. Rice appeared in 10 games as a rookie, with four starts. Rice was credited with 30 tackles last season, along with a pass defensed.