Titans sign RB Julius Chestnut to practice squad, make five roster moves in total

The Tennessee Titans made a slew of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. Titans General manager Jon Robinson signed running back Julius Chestnut to their practice squad. Defensive back Shyheim Carter was also added to the practice squad. To make room, Tennessee waived offensive tackle Christian DiLauro from the practice squad. Rookie defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu has been added to the 53-man roster. Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray was release to make room.

Okuayinonu initially joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland. Okuayinonu recorded 7.5 sacks in three seasons (2019-21) at Maryland. Okuayinonu went through the offseason program, training camp and three preseason contests with the Titans. Okuayinonu was released during final roster cuts and added to the practice squad the following day. This represents his first opportunity on Tennessee’s 53-man roster. Ray was released in a corresponding move. Ray flashed nothing useful in his brief second stint in Tennessee. Perhaps it indicates Bud Dupree will play in Week 5.

Carter is a familiar face to the team’s practice squad. The Alabama product spent the offseason with Tennessee before being waived. Chestnut rejoins the practice squad after being waived from the 53-man roster over the weekend. DiLauro’s release indicates the Titans prefer Le’Raven Clark, who they signed recently.