Week 8 in the AFC South

It was another great weekend for the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. They, of course, beat the Houston Texans 17-10. The only thing we need to keep an eye on now with the Texans is their quest for the number one pick. They would hold the number two pick if the season ended today.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled all the way to London to lose to the Denver Broncos. Turns out all the Broncos needed to get on track was a game against the Jaguars. Travis Etienne went for 156 yards and a touchdown in that one. He’s good. The rest of that team isn’t.

But the icing on the cake was watching the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Washington Commanders in the final minute of the game. The Titans killed the Colts last week at Nissan Stadium. The Commanders just threw some more dirt on the grave. You hate to see it.*

Week 8 AFC South Standings

Titans 5-2

Colts 3-4-1

Jaguars 2-6

Texans 1-5-1

*Not really