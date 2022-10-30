Titans vs. Chiefs opening odds: Tennessee double-digit underdog

The Tennessee Titans are on a five-game winning streak. They keep finding ways to win against bad football teams. Today the recipe was hand the ball to Derrick Henry 32 times against a bad Houston Texans run defense. These five games have been all about winning ugly.

That is going to be a challenge next Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. Patrick Mahomes and company can light up the scoreboard at will. I don’t feel great about the Titans' chances of keeping that game close. Vegas doesn’t either. The Titans have opened as an 11-point underdog against the Chiefs over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hopefully, the Titans make a trade this week so that Dennis Daley doesn’t have to play left tackle anymore. I’m not holding my breath there, but Jon Robinson would be crazy not to try and get help there. They could also use help at wide receiver so that whoever is playing quarterback next week could have someone to throw to down the field.

Which side of Titans +11 are you taking?