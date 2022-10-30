Derrick Henry carries Titans to win over Texans, 17-10

No Ryan Tannehill for the Titans? No problem. Derrick Henry did it all for the Titans today, allowing Malik Willis to sit back and relax in his first NFL start.

Henry ended up running for 219 yards and two touchdowns — you’re just not beating the Titans when you get that kind of production from The King.

The Tennessee passing game was non-existent, but it didn’t have to be. The Tennessee offensive line controlled this game from the start, and didn’t let up the entire afternoon.

A Willis interception gave the Texans a chance, but they could only turn that into three points. Henry would later smash in from 29 yards out, making it a 7-3 game.

Tennessee’s defense had Houston under total control, as Davis Mills had nothing going early on. Damien Pierce and the run game never found any footing either.

A quick, sleepy game went to halftime at 7-3, with the Titans in control.

Henry went back to work in the third quarter, powering a long drive to put Tennessee in the driver’s seat. A nine play, 65 yard drive ended in another Henry score, with Mike Vrabel opting to go for it on 4th and 1 on the goal line. The touchdown put the Titans up 14-3, with the third quarter running out.

Henry went over the 200 yard mark on the next drive, as Randy Bullock added a field goal to push the lead out to 17-3.

Houston had no answer. The lifeless Texans punted back to the Titans down 14 points with under ten minutes to go with the game well in hand.

It was the Tennessee defense stealing the show today. Frankly, they should have come up with the shutout today. The Texans had nothing — nothing on the ground and nothing through the air — all day long.

Tennessee held Houston to just 161 yards of offense, most of which came during garbage time on the final drive. Damien Pierce ran for just 35 yards, while Davis Mills only managed 152 yards passing.

Houston scored a touchdown with under 20 seconds to go to make it a 17-10 game, but failed to recover the onside kick.

Final Score: Titans 17, Texans 10.

The Titans, now 5-2, have taken care of business in division play, and now focus shifts to the Chiefs next week on Sunday Night Football.