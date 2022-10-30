 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans vs. Texans open game thread

By Jimmy Morris
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

I’m pumped for Malik Willis’s debut for the Tennessee Titans today. I would caution you to not overreact either way based on what we see today.

Use this thread to discuss the game.

GO TITANS!!

