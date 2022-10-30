Inactives: Titans at Texans

The Malik Willis era isn’t exactly starting, but we’re going to get a free preview this afternoon in Houston. Ryan Tannehill, who is nursing an ankle issue and an illness, was ruled out on Friday afternoon. That clears the way for third round pick Malik Willis to get his first career start today.

He’ll do so with center Ben Jones and guard Nate Davis back in the lineup. Both are good to go this afternoon in Houston, giving the rushing attack a big boost against the worst run defense in the league.

The Titans will be without Rashad Weaver on the edge, but defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is active and ready to roll.

Houston will be without receiver Nico Collins and offensive lineman AJ Cann.

Kickoff is set for 3:05 central. The Titans are one point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans Inactives

QB Ryan Tannehill

DB Joshua Kalu

DB Ugo Amadi

FB Tory Carter

OL Jordan Roos

DL Naquan Jones

OLB Rashad Weaver

Texans Inactives