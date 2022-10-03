REPORT: Titans WR Treylon Burks to ‘miss time’ with turf toe

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks exited Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Burks was in a visible amount of pain and was eventually carted off the field. Burks has been diagnosed with turf toe, according to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

#Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks, who left yesterday’s game with a foot injury, has been diagnosed with turf toe, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. No surgery is necessary, just rehab. But Burks will miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

The report indicates Burks won’t be undergoing surgery. A rehab process will be involved, however. Burks will be sidelined for an unknown period of time.

It may represent the best case scenario for Burks and the Titans given the circumstances. The injury appeared to be serious when it occurred. A player exiting on the cart is typically a telltale sign of a season-ending injury. The Titans should be thankful Burks avoided the worst imaginable outcome.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel briefly touched on Burks’ injury during Monday’s presser.

“We don’t know how long he’ll [Burks] be out,” Vrabel said. “We’ll continue to evaluate him this week and see where he’s at,” Vrabel concluded. Vrabel also indicated the Titans will look to replace Burks in-house.

That likely means Robert Woods and Nick Westbook-Ikhine on the boundary with Kyle Philips in the slot. Philips should be getting healthier and prepared to return to a heavier workload at receiver. Cody Hollister will play on the boundary on occasion. We’d expect Josh Gordon to receive a call-up to Tennessee’s 53-man roster, too. It’s a thin group.

Burks has recorded 10 receptions for 129 receiving yards this season. His latest usage and showings indicate Burks was nearing a breakout in Tennessee’s passing offense. This injury could’ve been worse, but it still represents an unfortunate setback for all parties involved.