Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football picks and predictions

This is a big game for the San Francisco 49ers. They are 1-2 and need to win this game at home if they are going to have a chance to win their division. Everyone else in the NFC West is at least 2-2.

The Los Angeles Rams seem like the better team here. They struggled in the opener against the Buffalo Bills but won their next two. As you can see below, I expect them to make it three in a row tonight. The reports of their demise were premature.

The Rams' offense is fun to watch. I really like teams that have fun offenses - you know, like the Tennessee Titans’ first half offense. It’s too bad we cannot have that offense for a whole game. That would be amazing. It really makes you wonder about the Tim Kelly influence and where it starts and ends.

Spread: San Francisco by 2, per DraftKings Sportsbook

