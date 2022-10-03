Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football picks and predictions

This is a big game for the San Francisco 49ers. They are 1-2 and need to win this game at home if they are going to have a chance to win their division. Everyone else in the NFC West is at least 2-2.
The Los Angeles Rams seem like the better team here. They struggled in the opener against the Buffalo Bills but won their next two. As you can see below, I expect them to make it 3 in a row tonight. The reports of their demise were premature.
The Rams' offense is fun to watch. I really like teams that have fun offenses - you know, like the Tennessee Titans’ first half offense. It’s too bad we cannot have that offense for a whole game. That would be amazing. It really makes you wonder about the Tim Kelly influence and where it starts and ends.
Use this thread to discuss the game.
Loading comments...