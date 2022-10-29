[UPDATE] - Titans have downgraded Ryan Tannehill to OUT he won’t make the trip to Houston. Malik Willis will make his first career start.



It appears to be shaping up for Malik Willis’s first career start tomorrow for the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans. Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with his ankle injury in addition to an illness that caused him to miss the walkthrough today according to Tom Pelissiro of the NFL Network:

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill remains ill and missed today’s walkthrough, putting rookie Malik Willis in line for his first NFL start Sunday against the #Texans, per sources.



Tannehill also is dealing with an ankle sprain. Willis got all the starter reps in practice this week. pic.twitter.com/nWImm6bnEh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2022

This was always going to be a Derrick Henry game. The Texans are bad against the run and you were either going to have a hobbled Tannehill or a rookie making his first start.

The Texans haven’t won many games but they have been competitive in every game so far. This isn’t a gimme for the Titans, but they can still win it with King Henry and the defense.



We won’t know for sure if Willis is getting the start until tomorrow, but it sure appears to be trending that way. I can’t wait to see the strides he has made since the preseason if we do get to see him.