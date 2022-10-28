NFL Week 8 picks and predictions

It’s always a good week in the NFL picks and predictions world when you crush your Thursday night pick. That’s exactly what I did last night. There is no reason to expect the rest of the week to be any different.

With the Tennessee Titans kicking off at 3:05 we get to watch RedZone for the early games. I want to watch the Miami Dolphins at the Detroit Lions but we don’t get that game here in Nashville. We are stuck with Chicago at Dallas early. The action on that game for me is Bears +9.5. That’s a big number.

If you’d like to get in on that action, you can do it with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

And you can also give me Titans -2.5. I don’t care if Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons don’t play. Derrick Henry will run for 180+.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.