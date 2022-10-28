MCM Radio: Ryan Tannehill logs limited practice

Ryan Tannehill was officially listed as limited in practice for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday though it should be noted he did not participate in the portion that was open to the media. I talked about what that means on today’s MCM Radio:

The Titans should be able to win this game without Tannehill or with a hobbled Tannehill. It might be a good place for Malik Willis to get his first NFL start. The Texans are bad and have a really bad run defense. Hand the ball to Derrick Henry 30 times, hit a couple of throws, and head back to Nashville with a dub!

All of that, AND MORE, on today’s MCM Radio.

