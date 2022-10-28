What are the odds? Titans at Texans

From 0-2 to 4-2, the Titans are back in full control of the (terrible) AFC South. They have a chance to further extend that lead on Sunday afternoon in Houston, set to take on the 1-4-1 Texans.

Unfortunately, just like many games that the Titans have played this season, a key injury headlines this game. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is questionable, nursing an ankle injury that he suffered late in the win over the Colts last weekend. Tannehill did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday.

If he can’t go, it would third-round rookie Malik Willis getting the call.

Guard Nate Davis, center Ben Jones, edge Rashad Weaver, linebackers David Long and Zach Cunningham, along with defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons are other situations to monitor on the Tennessee side.

Whoever is under center for Tennessee, the plan of attack will run through No. 22. Derrick Henry has to be drooling looking at this Houston front, which ranks dead last against the run so far this year. Henry routinely torches the Texans, and should have about 25 carries to accomplish that feat again on Sunday.

Houston has actually been more competitive than expected this year, despite their record. They beat Jacksonville and tied Indianapolis, while playing Chicago and Denver tough.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Titans enter Friday as 2.5 point favorites with Tannehill’s status still up in the air. Whichever direction that situation goes, the spread will likely follow.

The Titans continue to win football games, and they continue to do it in ugly fashion. The one consistent catalyst has been Derrick Henry, who has gone over 100 yards in three straight games after a sluggish start. He’s in a potential eruption spot on Sunday, whoever gets the go at quarterback. Consider this too — Malik Willis would add another dimension to the Tennessee rushing attack. I’d be interested to see that gameplan in action.

Kickoff is set for 3:05 central time in Houston. CBS will have the call.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.