Titans-Texans Final injury Report: Ryan Tannehill questionable

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s divisional showdown. All eyes are on the availability of Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who injured his ankle in Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill was in a walking boot post-game, but has since shed the stabilizing structure. Unsurprisingly, the Titans are listing Tannehill as questionable (with the addition of an “illness” tag).

Final Injury Report for #Titans vs @HoustonTexans — Ryan Tannehill also dealing with an “illness” in addition to ankle. pic.twitter.com/cvagklR1BM — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 28, 2022

Tannehill is nursing an ankle sprain. Tannehill was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Friday. He was limited on Thursday, but was more spectator than active participant. Tannehill is truly questionable and the Titans are probably going to take their decision up until the last minute in order to force the Texans to prepare for multiple quarterbacks. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis may be in line for his career start. Logan Woodside could be elevated from the practice squad in case of emergency.

Superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable. Simmons injured his ankle in Sunday’s victory but managed to return from a temporary absence. Simmons will likely play unless he’s suffered a setback since Sunday.

Fullback Tory Carter (neck) and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver (back) have been ruled OUT. Weaver is third on the team in sacks with 4.0 quarterback takedowns. At least Bud Dupree is healthy and available. Denico Autry may continue playing outside in Weaver’s absence. Carter’s absence could mean more snaps for Chigoziem Okonkwo and Kevin Rader.

Nate Davis (foot) isn’t carrying a designation despite being limited. Davis missed the previous two contests with various injuries. Davis was ruled out on Friday last week, and that’s not the case here. It provides legitimate optimism. Sophomore blocker Dillon Radunz would start in Davis’ place at right guard if he’s surprisingly unable to play. Ben Jones (knee) is also listed without designation. The toughest player in the NFL, it’s difficult to envision Jones sitting out. Corey Levin would likely start in his place if so.

Long snapper Morgan Cox (ankle) has no designation. Special teams coach Craig Aukerman said tight end Geoff Swaim is an alternate snapper. It’s a situation worth monitoring.

Linebackers Zach Cunningham and Joe Jones aren’t carrying injury designations. Both players had been sidelined for several weeks. Cunningham may slot right back into Tennessee’s starting lineup.

Onto the Texans...

It’s worth acknowledging that Houston’s best pass rusher Jonathan Greenard was recently placed on IR. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) and wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) are officially listed as questionable but are reportedly not expected to play. DL Collins has totaled 12 tackles. 2.0 tackles for loss and three quarterback hits this season. Vrabel recently called WR Collins “the best blocking receiver in the league.”

WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), OL Kenyon Green (shoulder) and OL Justin McCray (hand) are all listed as questionable but practiced in full capacities on Friday. All three players should play barring setbacks. Cooks’ is Houston’s best player and the Titans secondary will have to prepare for his explosive abilities. DL Rashem Green (knee, limited) and OJ Cann (illness, did not practice) are also listed as questionable.