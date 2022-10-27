Ravens vs. Buccaneers Thursday Night Football picks and predictions

This game should be a fun one to watch. Of course, I said the Monday Night Football game was going to be low scoring and it wasn’t so what do I know? Nothing, that’s what. But this one would be fun.

The demise of Tom Brady has been widely reported. Can he quash that narrative tonight in front of a national audience? Listen, we counted Tom Brady out when the Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots in Foxborough a couple of years ago and he won a Super Bowl since then. However, Father Time is undefeated.

With all of that being said, I think the Baltimore Ravens win this game outright. Lamar Jackson is going to run around and do his thing. The Buccaneers won’t be able to answer. Give me Ravens +2, Ravens moneyline and the over! (all guaranteed to be wrong)

