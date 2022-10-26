Ryan Tannehill injury update: Titans QB misses Wednesday practice

Ryan Tannehill was listed as “did not practice” on today’s injury report. The good news is that he did his regular Wednesday press conference today and he wasn’t wearing a walking boot. You will remember that he was in the walking boot after the game on Sunday.

We know the Tennessee Titans are going to wait until the last possible moment to show their cards on whether or not Tannehill will be able to play on Sunday. He said this afternoon that he had an ankle sprain and that he would leave it at that. That makes it sound, at least to me, like he has a high ankle sprain. Those typically will keep a guy out for a few weeks.

The Titans will turn to rookie Malik Willis if Tannehill isn’t able to go. The Titans probably have a pretty good idea of Tannehill’s status. That at least gives them the full week to get Willis ready and hopefully tailor the offense to his strengths.