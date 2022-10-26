Titans vs. Texans preview by the numbers

Every week I post this statistical comparison between the Tennessee Titans and their opponent - this week the Houston Texans. When I am putting the chart together I try to find a number or two that jumps out at me. Besides the fact that the Titans' offense has been brutal, the number that stands out the most this week is how bad the Texans are at defending the run:

They are giving up almost 165 yards per game on the ground. That is brutal. It should come in handy this week with the injuries the Titans have - especially the one to Ryan Tannehill. He did show up at his Wednesday press conference without a boot or a limp. Tannehill said he has an ankle sprain and will leave it at that. To me, that means that he has a high ankle sprain. We know he’s tough but playing through that would really be something. His injury has to be the reason the Titans are only a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings.

All of that to say, feed The King on Sunday!