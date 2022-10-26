Titans-Texans Weds injury report: Ryan Tannehill absent

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans released Wednesday’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s divisional contest. All eyes are on the availability of Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who injured his foot in Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill was in a walking boot post-game. As expected, Tannehill was listed as Did Not Practice.

Tannehill was at least seen without the walking boot he donned on Sunday. Tannehill has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis received practice reps on Wednesday and led the offense through some light sprints. Willis will be preparing to make his first career start just in case.

Head coach Mike Vrabel also faced questions over Logan Woodside. A veteran backup, Woodside is currently on the Titans’ practice squad after losing a training camp battle to Willis. Woodside could be elevated to the game day roster as a standard game-day practice squad elevation on Sunday in case of emergency.

Fullback Tory Carter (neck), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and OLB Rashad Weaver (back) were the other three Titans listed as non-participants. Simmons injured his ankle in Sunday’s victory but managed to return from a temporary absence. Simmons likely earned a much-deserved rest day on Wednesday. Carter missed Sunday’s game against the Colts and continues to miss practice. The Titans need Weaver to be healthy and available.

Aaron Brewer, Dylan Cole, Morgan Cox, Nate Davis, Bud Dupree, Ben Jones and David Long Jr. were listed as limited participants. Davis has missed two consecutive contests and the Titans have missed him at right guard. Dillon Radunz has been starting in his place.

Zach Cunningham and Joe Jones were listed as full participants. Both Cunningham and Jones haven’t played in over a month. Cole and Joe Schobert had been splitting reps in Cunningham’s place. Sunday qualifies as a potential #RevengeGame for Cunningham.

Onto the Texans...

It’s worth acknowledging that Houston’s best pass rusher Jonathan Greenard was recently placed on IR. DL Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), WR Brandin Cooks (Non Injury Related) and DL Jerry Hughes (Non Injury Related) did not practice. Cooks and Hughes clearly earned veteran rest days per their designation.

OL Kenyon Green and OL Justin McCray were limited. The Texans are relatively healthy entering this contest. Perhaps healthier than the Titans are.