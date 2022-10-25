Report: Titans Sign WR Chris Conley

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran wide receiver Chris Conley, according to a report from Mike Garofolo. The Titans are allegedly poaching Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. It means Conley is being directly added to Tennessee’s 53-man roster.

#Titans are signing veteran WR Chris Conley off the #Chiefs practice squad, source says. Conley started the season with the #Texans. Now on to his third AFC team since Week 1. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2022

Conley began the 2022 campaign with Tennessee’s AFC South rival Houston Texans. Conley now joins his third AFC team since Week 1. It also means Conley has spent time with the Titans’ next two opponents this season. The Titans play the Texans in Houston this Sunday, and they’ll battle against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Perhaps Conley can provide thoughtful insight into Tennessee’s upcoming opponents.

The Titans entered Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts with just four receivers on their game day roster. That included Mason Kinsey, who served as a standard elevation from the practice squad. Cody Hollister was also a part of that four-man rotation. The Titans are hurting at receiver. Conley will likely be active against the Texans on Sunday.

Rookie receiver Treylon Burks remains on IR and is ineligible to return until Week 10. Racey McMath remains on IR and remains several weeks away from returning. Kyle Philips is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to watch Sunday’s win from the sidelines.

Conley has appeared in 102 games with 62 starts throughout his ongoing eight-year career. The former Georgia standout has recorded 213 catches for 2,807 yards (13.2 yards per reception) and 15 touchdowns. Conley hasn’t made a catch this season.