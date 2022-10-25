Titans release renderings of proposed new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of their potential new stadium this morning. They look really awesome. I love that they used the picture of Derrick Henry tossing Josh Norman aside in the pictures of the inside:

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state.” pic.twitter.com/cCPuPYTy4o — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 25, 2022

Burke Nihil on the new stadium:

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. “We're focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

This is going to be an awesome venue for all kinds of events. The one thing that I still hope for is that they find a way to make it natural grass - whether they have an option for the field to roll out like in Arizona or they go with a retractible roof. It doesn’t appear that is going to happen, however.