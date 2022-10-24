Report: Titans interested in trading for Bears DE Robert Quinn

The Tennessee Titans may possess interest in trading for Chicago Bears EDGE Robert Quinn, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Breer put forth the possibility in his Week 7 MMQB article. Let’s examine.

The rebuilding Bears may be sellers at the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 1). General manager Ryan Poles has flashed a willingness to part with aging players in exchange for future draft capital throughout the early portion of his tenure. The Khalil Mack trade indicates that.

Quinn hasn’t immediately fit into head coach Matt Eberflus’ evolving defense. Quinn has recorded just 1.0 sack through seven contests this season despite totaling 18.5 sacks in 2021. The struggling 2-4 Bears would benefit from flipping Quinn for draft picks.

It’s worth noting Quinn signed a five-year contract worth $70 million ahead of the 2020 campaign. He’s under contract through the 2024 season. Quinn is earning a base salary of $12.8 million this season, per Spotrac, with a sizable cap charge of $17.1 million. The structure of Quinn’s contract indicates he may be released this coming offseason.

The Titans lost their best pass rusher when Harold Landry suffered a season-ending torn ACL prior to Week 1. Tennessee’s defense has weathered the storm, however. They’ve recorded 16.0 sacks through six showings. The likes of Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Rashad Weaver are getting after opposing quarterbacks with consistency. Bud Dupree returned on Sunday and accounted for eight quarterback pressures and a sack.

Defense isn’t Tennessee’s weakness. Their struggling offense is. Trading for Quinn would be a mismanagement of resources, and an incorrect evaluation of their current needs by general manager Jon Robinson. Furthermore, Poles understands Quinn may be his most attractive asset.

The Bears are likely aiming to receive a second-to-fourth-round selection in exchange for Quinn. The Titans should search in another direction.