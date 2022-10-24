Colts to bench Matt Ryan; Start Sam Ehlinger

Who knew that the Tennessee Titans sweeping the Indianapolis Colts in week 7 would effectively cause the Colts to give up on the season? That seems to be what is going on in Indianapolis with the report today that Matt Ryan will be benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season. Ehlinger has yet to throw a pass in the NFL.

The plan coming into 2022 for the Colts was to run the football and protect Ryan. Frank Reich, who is all but assuredly coaching his last season with the Colts, admitted today that they have not been able to do either this year. That has led to a crazy amount of fumbles from Ryan this season.

Ehlinger doesn’t project as a starter in the NFL. He was a 6th-round pick out of the University of Texas in the 2021 draft. He appeared in three games last year but didn’t attempt a pass.

It’s such a shame to see the franchise that went from Peyton Manning to Andrew Luck have so much trouble finding a quarterback.....