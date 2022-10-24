Bears vs. Patriots Monday Night Football picks and predictions

This game is going to be a tough watch. The Chicago Bears' offense has been terrible. We know how good Bill Belichick is at exploiting weaknesses. He will have no shortage of those to exploit with Justin Fields and the Bears.

Mac Jones is supposed to be back for the New England Patriots tonight after missing the last couple of games with a high ankle sprain. They didn’t seem to miss him too much last week when they put up 29 points against the Detroit Lions.

As for picks in this one, give me Patriots -8, Patriots moneyline, and the under 40. Man, it’s going to be tough to turn on a game that I expect to be under 40 points. But hey, it’s the NFL so I will be watching it. At least we get a Manningcast tonight.

Use this thread to discuss the game if you are brave enough to watch.