Report: Titans sign OT Eric Smith

The Tennessee Titans are signing free agent offensive tackle Eric Smith, per Jordan Schultz. An independent source confirmed to Music City Miracles that Smith is initially signing with the Titans’ practice squad, per source. General manager Jon Robinson continues to churn his back end depth at offensive tackle.

Can confirm the news here. To add on, #Titans are adding Eric Smith to their practice squad, per source. He's not heading straight to the 53 just yet. https://t.co/N6CHQB1Rci — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) October 24, 2022

Smith initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins following the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft. Smith has spent time with six total franchises with eight different roster movements. Smith most recently spent time with the New York Jets and New York Giants earlier in 2022.

Smith has played just one full NFL contest since 2019. He saw 53 snaps at left tackle. Smith allowed five pressures, three sacks and two quarterback hits, via Pro Football Focus. Smith earned a run blocking grade of 51.8.

It’s worth noting offensive tackle Christian DiLauro departed Tennessee’s practice squad earlier this month. Smith may be viewed as a replacement for DiLauro. Titans fans are anxious to witness Dennis Daley be removed from the starting lineup, but we’d be hesitant to overreact to this Smith signing.

Le’Raven Clark remains on the 53-man roster as the team’s lone backup swing tackle, but failed to dethrone Daley during the bye week. Daley was credited with giving up four pressures, two hurries and one sack in Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts, via Pro Football Focus. Daley did score a slightly grade as a run blocker on Sunday (54.5) as Derrick Henry exploded for 128 rushing yards.