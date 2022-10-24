 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MCM Radio: Titans sweep the Colts

That’s 5 in a row for the Titans over the Colts!

By Jimmy Morris
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As we have grown accustomed to saying this season, it wasn’t pretty but it was a win. Maybe that one was pretty because it capped off a Tennessee Titans season sweep of the Indianapolis Colts. That essentially puts the Titans up two games over the Colts. I talked about that on today’s MCM Radio:

That’s the way the 2022 Titans are going to win football games. We just need to accept that and enjoy the wins in any form they happen.

Other topics included:

  • The Bud Dupree impact on this defense
  • Ryan Tannehill’s toughness
  • Derrick Henry putting the team on his back

All of that, AND MORE, on today’s MCM Radio.

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

