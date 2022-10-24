MCM Radio: Titans sweep the Colts

As we have grown accustomed to saying this season, it wasn’t pretty but it was a win. Maybe that one was pretty because it capped off a Tennessee Titans season sweep of the Indianapolis Colts. That essentially puts the Titans up two games over the Colts. I talked about that on today’s MCM Radio:
That’s the way the 2022 Titans are going to win football games. We just need to accept that and enjoy the wins in any form they happen.
Other topics included:
- The Bud Dupree impact on this defense
- Ryan Tannehill’s toughness
- Derrick Henry putting the team on his back
All of that, AND MORE, on today’s MCM Radio.
