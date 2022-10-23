Titans vs. Texans opening odds: Tennessee opens as 3.5 point road favorite

Today was a really good day for the Tennessee Titans. Not only did they beat the Indianapolis Colts for the second time this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans both also lost. That gives the Titans some breathing room in the AFC South. The Titans aren’t playing a pretty style of football right now, but they are playing well enough to win a bad division.

The odds for next week are out, and the Titans opened as a 3.5-point favorite on the road in Houston next week. That game kicks off at 3:05 central for some reason, FYI. The Texans have been a bad football team for quite a while now.

The Titans still need to figure something out on the offensive line. They were brutal again today. I can’t understand how they couldn’t find a better left tackle than Dennis Daley during the bye week. He was a turnstile once again today, but hey, they have won 4 straight and are in control of the division. What more could you want?*

*A competent offense.