Inactives: Titans vs. Colts

The Tennessee Titans are back in action today after a week off, set for another huge game today against the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans got the better of the Colts just a few weeks ago. Indy has since rebounded, getting back to 3-2-1 ahead of this one.
Good news on the injury front for the Titans — finally. Safety Amani Hooker and edge rusher Bud Dupree will be back in action today.
The Titans will be without guard Nate Davis again, along with receiver Kyle Philips. Linebacker Zach Cunningham will also miss another game.
The Colts will be without star linebacker Shaq Leonard today, but they will get back running back Jonathan Taylor.
Kickoff is set for noon on CBS.
Titans Inactives
WR Kyle Philips
DB Ugo Amadi
LB Zach Cunningham
LB Joe Jones
FB Tory Carter
DE Sam Okuayinonu
G Nate Davis
Colts Inactives
WR Keke Coutee
DE Kwity Paye
LB Shaquille Leonard
LB JoJo Domann
QB Nick Foles
C Wesley French
DT Eric Johnson II
