Inactives: Titans vs. Colts

The Tennessee Titans are back in action today after a week off, set for another huge game today against the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans got the better of the Colts just a few weeks ago. Indy has since rebounded, getting back to 3-2-1 ahead of this one.

Good news on the injury front for the Titans — finally. Safety Amani Hooker and edge rusher Bud Dupree will be back in action today.

The Titans will be without guard Nate Davis again, along with receiver Kyle Philips. Linebacker Zach Cunningham will also miss another game.

The Colts will be without star linebacker Shaq Leonard today, but they will get back running back Jonathan Taylor.

Kickoff is set for noon on CBS.

Titans Inactives

WR Kyle Philips

DB Ugo Amadi

LB Zach Cunningham

LB Joe Jones

FB Tory Carter

DE Sam Okuayinonu

G Nate Davis

Colts Inactives

WR Keke Coutee

DE Kwity Paye

LB Shaquille Leonard

LB JoJo Domann

QB Nick Foles

C Wesley French

DT Eric Johnson II