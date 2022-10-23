How to watch Titans vs. Colts in Week 7

Today is the day the Tennessee Titans can put away the Indianapolis Colts. A win here gives them the series sweep and a 2-game lead over the Colts. Hopefully, they come out of the bye rested and ready to play.

Bud Dupree should be healthy after missing being absent since pretty much game two. Quarterbacks have picked this defense apart in his absence. How much does that change with him back? We should get to find out today.

The big thing to watch here is what changes if any, they made on the offensive line during the bye. Nate Davis is out again so Dillon Radunz will probably draw the start at right guard. Is Dennis Daley still the left tackle? I hope not, but I’m not sure what other options they have there.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: October 23, 2022

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after game)

Titans record: (3-2)

Colts record: (3-2-1)

Odds: Titans -2.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Stampede Blue

Twitter: @TitansMCM

Facebook: Please Like us!