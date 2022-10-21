 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans’ fans’ confidence in an AFC South 3-peat sky high

Good to see this number continuing to climb.

By Jimmy Morris
92% of us are now confident that the Tennessee Titans are going to win the AFC South. That number will be 100% after the Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. That’s because the Colts are still the Titans biggest competition in the AFC South:

I’ll be honest, I thought that number would be higher than 76%. Who knew so many people believed in the Sparkle Kitties.

The confidence the team is headed in the right direction is still not great:

Although I would note that confidence rose 10% during the bye week. I’m not sure what to make of that other than we didn’t have to watch Todd Downing call plays in the second half of a game. We have forgotten how painful that is. Hey, hopefully, he figured it out during the bye...I’m hilarious.

