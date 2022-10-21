MCM Radio: NFL trade deadline heats up

There was big news last night with Christian McCaffery being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. I had some comments on that, the rest of the news and rumors surrounding the NFL trade deadline, and injury updates from the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans on today’s MCM Radio:

If you are holding out hope for the Titans to make a huge trade move I would caution you against that. They might add a supplemental piece, but I’d be surprised if D.J. Moore is walking through that door.

Was there shuffling on the Titans' offensive line during the bye week? That’s the thing we really should be spending time talking about.

All of that, AND MORE, on today’s MCM Radio.

Please rate, review and subscribe:

Apple

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.