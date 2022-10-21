NFL week 7 picks and predictions

Picking NFL games is never an easy task. Every week there is some team that wins who has no business winning. I guess that is why they say the house always wins. I did get off to a hot start last night with my pick of the Arizona Cardinals to win outright. DeAndre Hopkins still out here pushing off like it’s his job after all these years.

The most interesting game to watch this weekend could be the Kansas City Chiefs at the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are a 2-point road favorite in that one. The 49ers got better last night with the acquisition of Christian McCaffery. I can’t imagine he plays here but they should get some adrenaline knowing he is in the building.

In the AFC South, I like the Tennessee Titans to win over the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans to lose their respective games. That would give the Titans a nice cushion in the AFC South.

What are your favorite picks of the weekend?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.