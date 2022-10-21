Titans-Colts Final Injury Report: Shaquille Leonard, Nate Davis ruled out

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts released their final injury reports ahead of Sunday’s divisional showdown. The Titans are as healthy as they’ve been this season. Mike Vrabel ruled out linebackers Zach Cunningham and Joe Jones, guard Nate Davis, and fullback Tory Carter. It means that Amani Hooker and Bud Dupree will play. For the Colts, Jonathan Taylor is expected to play, while Shaquille Leonard is a surprising no-go.

Davis is the most surprising and disappointing absence. Davis practiced in limited capacities on both Wednesday and Thursday before being sidelined on Friday. It suggests Davis suffered a setback on Thursday. Davis has been carrying a foot injury designation.

Davis also missed Tennessee’s Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders. Dillon Radunz started in Davis’ place while scoring a run blocking grade of 45.9, pass blocking grade of 50.5, and overall grade of 40.5, via Pro Football Focus. Radunz is expected to start in Davis’ place again.

Cunningham (elbow) and Jones (knee) missed every practice this week. Both Cunningham and Jones have missed several consecutive contests. Joe Schobert, Monty Rice and Dylan Cole are candidates to play in Cunningham’s place next to David Long Jr.

In relation to Carter, the Titans don’t have another fullback on the roster. The likes of Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim, Kevin Rader and Chig Okonkwo can line up in the backfield on occasion. Swaim and Rader are the likeliest candidates if the Titans feel the need to fill that void.

Rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips is questionable with a hamstring injury. It’s a new designation for Philips, who was previously nursing a shoulder injury. Philips is properly on the wrong side of questionable.

Surprisingly for the Colts, All-Pro linebacker Leonard was ruled OUT by Colts head coach Frank Reich. Leonard had been hampered by concussion, nose and back injuries. Leonard last played in Indianapolis’ Week 4 loss to the Titans. Leonard cleared concussion protocols, but the Colts are choosing to play things safe with their superstar defender. The Titans are catching a break here.

Reich expects rushing champion Taylor to play (translation: he’ll play). Taylor was limited on Wednesday with an ankle designation, but returned to full practices on Thursday and Friday. Taylor also last featured in Indianapolis’ Week 4 against the Titans. Taylor averaged 2.1 yards per carry and lost a critical fumble in Titans territory. The Titans will aim to stifle Taylor and make the Colts one dimensional.

In addition to Leonard, the Colts also ruled OUT EDGE Kwity Paye, wide receiver Keke Coutee and linebacker JoJo Domann. Paye’s absence will help Tennessee’s blindside protectors deal with the Colts’ EDGE rushers. Running back Nyheim Hines cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play.