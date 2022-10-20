Saints vs. Cardinals Thursday Night Football picks and predictions

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime has been brutal the last couple of weeks. Scoring around the league is down, but it has fallen off a cliff on Thursday nights. I wonder if Jeff Bezos is asking for any of his money back yet.

Tonight could be different. In fact, I am taking the over 43.5 in an effort to will more points being scored in this game. That’s the same reason I am using a picture of Taysom Hill for this post - I have him on a couple of fantasy teams. He needs to have one of those nights where he plays QB, RB and WR.

I also like the Arizona Cardinals to cover the 2.5 points here and win the game outright. They get the cheater DeAndre Hoplkins back tonight. That should be a boost for Kyler Murray and their offense. Plus, the New Orleans Saints with Andy Dalton just don’t strike fear in the hearts of opponents.

Use this thread to discuss the game.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.