Titans vs. Commanders opening odds: Tennessee a 2.5 point favorite

The Tennessee Titans are finally favored to win a football game again. They have opened as a 2.5-point favorite over the Washington Commanders at DraftKings Sportsbook. This actually starts a run of games where the Titans should be favorites. They should also be a favorite over the Indianapolis Colts at home in week 6 and the Houston Texans on the road in week 8. Those are the games they will need to win to win the AFC South. I talked about that on tonight’s MCM Radio. Listen here.

If the Titans can get all three of those that would put them at 5-2. They are still a very flawed team, but you never know what will happen if you get in the tournament.

As for the rest of the division, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 7-point home favorites over the Texans and the Indianapolis Colts are 3-point home dogs to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. It would be really fun to see the Texans win that one.