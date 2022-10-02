Inactives: Titans vs. Colts

The Tennessee Titans are in Indianapolis today, set for a big AFC South meeting with the Colts. Both sides are looking to keep pace with the surprising Jaguars, who are taking on the Eagles today.

Unfortunately, injuries continue to play a big role in this season for Tennessee.

Already without Harold Landry and Taylor Lewan for the season, the Titans ruled safety Amani Hooker and linebacker Zach Cunningham out on Friday. Defensive back Ugo Amadi was also ruled out.

Bud Dupree is good to go, along with rookies Treylon Burks and Roger McCreary. Both Burks and McCreary popped up on the injury report this week, but will be available this afternoon in Indianapolis.

Edge rusher Ola Odeniyi also won’t be able to go today after being listed as questionable.

For the Colts, we got final answers on a few key situations this morning. Linebacker Shaq Leonard will make his season debut today. DeForest Buckner will also be available today — big news for the Colts with Derrick Henry in town.

Titans Inactives

Theo Jackson

Ugo Amadi

Amani Hooker

Zach Cunningham

Wyatt Ray

Le’Raven Clark

Ola Adeniyi

Colts Inactives

Julian Blackmon

Sam Ehlinger

Dallas Flowers

Dezmon Patmon

Luke Tenuta

Chris Williams