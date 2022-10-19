Titans vs Colts by the numbers: Week 7 preview

I feel good about the Tennessee Titans winning this game. DraftKings has the Titans as a 2-point favorite over the Indianapolis Colts here, so they feel decent about the Titans winning this game as well. The numbers, however, don’t seem to feel as good about the Titans winning this game:

The biggest surprise to this point for both of these teams is the rushing numbers. With backs like Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor, you would expect these teams to be at the top of the league. To be fair, Taylor has missed the last two games and is questionable in this one.

It is good to see the Titans back in the black on turnover differential. You cannot consistently win games in the NFL by losing the turnover battle. Matt Ryan loves to fumble, so hopefully, they can to him a few times and force him to put it on the ground.

