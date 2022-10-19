Titans honor Delanie Walker with a fantastic video

Delanie Walker retired yesterday afternoon as a member of the Tennessee Titans. Walker is probably the best tight end in franchise history. He was a guy that could do it all at the tight end position. He was the best free agent Ruston Webster signed during his tenure with the Titans.

Walker finished his career with the Titans with a 381/4,423/28 slash line over seven seasons. The last two seasons were cut short due to the injury he suffered in the Miami game to open the 2018 season.

There were a lot of cool things about his retirement press conference yesterday. One was the shoes that he wore:

.@delaniewalker82 wore the shoes former #Titans QB Marcus Mariota got for him to his retirement press conference. pic.twitter.com/cGBZYpujAt — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 18, 2022

Marcus Mariota remains an all-time awesome dude.

But the coolest thing about yesterday was the video tribute the Titans did for Delanie:

Legends with a message for Delanie Walker. @NFLLegacy pic.twitter.com/mpamAHaPzZ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 18, 2022

The significance Walker had on this franchise cannot be understated. Mike Herndon said it well here:

The 11 people most responsible for the #Titans culture shift in my opinion (no order):



Amy Adams-Strunk

Jon Robinson

Mike Mularkey

Delanie Walker

Wesley Woodyard

Jurrell Casey

Brian Orakpo

Marcus Mariota

Ben Jones

DeMarco Murray

Derrick Morgan — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) October 19, 2022

You saw a lot of those guys mentioned in that video. The Titans wouldn’t be where they are today, coming off back-to-back AFC South Championships, without the contributions of Delanie Walker!