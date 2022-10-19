MCM Radio: Titans should be buyers at NFL trade deadline not sellers

There was a report yesterday that the Tennessee Titans could trade Austin Hooper at the NFL trade deadline that is coming up on November 1st. I gave my thoughts on that on today’s MCM Radio:

The Titans are in a prime position to make the playoffs and it will be even more prime with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. There is no reason to be selling off pieces.

I gave my thoughts on the three areas on the team they could upgrade at the trade deadline. That should be Jon Robinson’s mission between now and November 1st - not seeing what he can get for Hooper.

All of that, AND MORE, on today’s MCM Radio.

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.