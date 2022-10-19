Titans-Colts Weds Injury Report: Amani Hooker, Nate Davis, Bud Dupree return

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts released Wednesday’s injury report ahead of their second and final divisional showdown of the regular season. Mike Vrabel confirmed that starting safety Amani Hooker has cleared the concussion protocol. In other good news, Titans EDGE Bud Dupree also appears healthy and available.

Hooker’s return bolsters Tennessee’s secondary. Hooker will slot back into the starting lineup alongside Kevin Byard. It means less snaps for Andrew Adams and Joshua Kalu, both of which had seen an increase in snaps in Hooker’s absence.

Dupree last played in Tennessee’s early October victory over these same Colts. Dupree notably recovered a fumble in that contest. Dupree will look to add production to a Titans pass rushing group that’s been receiving high-end play from Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Rashad Weaver. Dupree’s availability should allow Autry to play his natural position on the interior with more regularity. The Titans hold the advantage over Indianapolis’ struggling offensive line.

Starting right guard Nate Davis also practiced in full. Davis missed Tennessee’s Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders. Dillon Radunz started in Davis’ place while scoring a run blocking grade of 45.9, pass blocking grade of 50.5, and overall grade of 40.5, via Pro Football Focus. Davis’ return provides Tennessee’s offensive line with a much-needed boost.

Inside linebackers Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Jon Jones (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice. Both Cunningham and Jones have missed several contests and it appears the bye week wasn’t enough for them to get past their ailments. Joe Schobert, Monty Rice and Dylan Cole are candidates to play in Cunningham’s place should he be deemed unable to suit up. Fullback Tory Carter was limited with a neck designation.

Onto the Colts...

Most notably, All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice. Leonard has been hampered with concussion, nose and back injuries. Leonard last played in Indianapolis’ Week 4 loss to the Titans. As expected, it’s all hands on deck for the Colts, who likely circled this Titans game for Leonard’s return.

Reining rushing champion Jonathan Taylor was limited with an ankle designation. It strongly indicates Taylor will play versus the Titans barring a setback. Taylor also last played in Week 4 against the Titans. He averaged 2.1 yards per carry and lost a critical fumble in Titans territory.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, center Ryan Kelly and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue didn’t practice on Wednesday, but all three players earned NIR (Non Injury Related) designations. That indicates they received regular days off as veterans. All three should play against the Titans. Reserve receiver Keke Coutee didn’t practice with a concussion designation.

Kwity Paye remains truly doubtful with an ongoing ankle injury designation. Paye’s absence would help Tennessee’s blindside protectors deal with the Colts’ EDGE rushers. Safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) and running back Deon Jackson (quad) all participated in full.