Delanie Walker retires as a Titan

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker officially announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. Walker retires as a Titan after enjoying the most fruitful years of his career with the organization. A three-time Pro Bowler, Walker retires after 14 seasons in the NFL.

“I am honored to go out as a Titan,” Walker said. “They gave me the opportunity to play my best football and go out there and do what I do best, and that’s to be a dog,” Walker added.

Walker recorded 504 receptions for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns in 183 games throughout a successful 14-year career. Walker was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015, 2016, and 2017, and he was selected a captain four times, in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 throughout his Titans career. Walker ranks second on the franchise’s list of receptions by a tight end (381) and over a five-year period from 2013-17, no NFL tight end had more receptions than Walker (356).

Walker initially signed a four-year, $17.5 million contract with $8.6 million guaranteed with the Titans during the 2013 offseason. It proved to be a steal. Walker may be the best free-agent signing in Titans history. Walker signed a two-year contract extension worth $14.7 million with $8.2 million in guarantees ahead of the 2016 campaign, and then signed another two-year extension with the Titans worth $17 million in 2018.

Salute to you, Walker.