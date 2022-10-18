MCM Radio: New Titans stadium notes and injury updates

It was a big news day yesterday with the Tennessee Titans announcing they had an agreement with the city of Nashville for a new stadium. It’s really crazy to think about how far this city has come since the Titans first moved here back in 1997. I hit some of the highlights of the new stadium on today’s MCM Radio:

There was also some injury news that came out in Mike Vrabel’s press conference yesterday. He provided updates(ish) on Racey McMath, Elijah Molden, and Bud Dupree. It was a mix of good and bad news as is usually the case with Titans’ injuries.

All of that, AND MORE, on today’s MCM Radio.

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.