Titans sign S Josh Thompson, place OLB Ola Adeniyi on IR

The Tennessee Titans signed safety Josh Thompson to their 53-man roster off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. The team confirmed the news on Monday. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi was placed on IR.

A rookie, Thompson originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Thompson appeared in 45 contests for the Longhorns with 22 starts. He totaled 108 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, one touchdown, and seven pass break-ups across a five-year career.

Adeniyi has been dealing with an ongoing neck injury. He’ll now miss a minimum of four games. Adeniyi is a special teams ace that doubles as an occasional pass rusher. Thompson obviously isn’t a like-for-like replacement for Adeniyi. That indicates the Titans saw a need to replace Adeniyi on special teams as opposed to replacing a pass rusher.

That doubles as good news for Bud Dupree. Dupree is expected to return to the Titans’ lineup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The likes of Denico Autry, Rashad Weaver, Mario Edwards Jr. and DeMarcus Walker will also continue rushing off the edge in Adeniyi’s absence.