Mike Vrabel: No new Titans opening their return from IR window this week

The Tennessee Titans are back from their bye week. They were on the practice field this afternoon. Mike Vrabel talked to the media before practice and had some bad news for us - there will be no players currently on IR opening their return window this week. There was hope that Racey McMath and/or Elijah Molden would be close enough to returning that they could practice this week.

Worse yet, it sounds like we are still a ways away from McMath being ready. Vrabel did say he expects McMath to be back before the season is over. I guess we are still going to be waiting a while for the Titans to add a deep threat to the offense.

There was no update on Molden.

In other injury news, Vrabel said there is a chance that Bud Dupree comes back this week. That would be a huge upgrade for the pass rush against the statue that is Matt Ryan this week.